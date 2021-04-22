County celebrates Earth Day with Friday night hike at GC Park & Forest, Saturday events at DeWitt

Press release:

Earth Day is your chance to give back to your community and take care of our planet! Here are two fun events this weekend.

1) Earth Day Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest

Celebrate Earth Day with a night hike through the forest! Explore the forest at twilight and be part of the magic of spring with our Earth Day Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday April 23rd!

Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center and head out to the forest as we visit animal habitats, hear nature folklore and more.

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122 to register.

Participants must wear a mask when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance and are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

2) Earth Day Park Cleanup at DeWitt Recreation Area