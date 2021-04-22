County celebrates Earth Day with Friday night hike at GC Park & Forest, Saturday events at DeWitt
Press release:
Earth Day is your chance to give back to your community and take care of our planet! Here are two fun events this weekend.
1) Earth Day Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest
Celebrate Earth Day with a night hike through the forest! Explore the forest at twilight and be part of the magic of spring with our Earth Day Night Hike at the Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday April 23rd!
Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center and head out to the forest as we visit animal habitats, hear nature folklore and more.
Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122 to register.
Participants must wear a mask when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance and are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
2) Earth Day Park Cleanup at DeWitt Recreation Area
Join us at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia for the 20th annual Earth Day Park Cleanup on Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day and help keep the park beautiful and the habitat safe and healthy for wildlife!
Learn to make cool things from recycled materials and enjoy a naturalist-guided hike to discover natural wonders in the park. Enjoy wild games and find out what you can do each day to help the Earth!
Service groups, students, 4H and scouts can earn community service hours and badge requirements.
Celebration and all activities for the DeWitt event are FREE and open to the public. Please preregister for activities by calling (585) 344-1122.
Participants must wear a mask when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance and are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Schedule of Activities: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Park Cleanup Projects -- Make the park beautiful and healthy for wildlife!
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- Recycled Crafts
- 12 to 1 p.m. -- Field Games for Kids
- 1 to 2 p.m. -- Guided Nature Hike
For more information visit our website, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122
