County launches new interactive property record online system, will replace OARS

Press release:

A new website has been recently designed and launched which will allow property owners in Genesee County to access their assessment data online.

All municipalities in Genesee County will no longer be using the existing OARS (Online Assessment Roll System) website and instead will now be utilizing the new interactive Genesee County PROS website -- Property Record Online System.

“The local assessors in the county which comprises the Genesee County Assessors Association wanted to create an easy and quick way for property owners to access their assessment information and we are confident this new site will accomplish that,” said Kevin Andrews, director, Genesee County Department of Real Property Tax Services.

The new website gives property owners in Genesee County the ability to conduct a basic “Quick Property Search” as well as an “Advanced Property Search” in order to find their properties as well as any other properties within the county that matches their search criteria.

Assessment information displayed on the website includes structure information such as square footage, building style, and year built as well as information regarding exemptions, sales, and more.

“All municipalities in the county have already made the move to the new website,” Andrews continued. “Eventually the current OARS website will no longer be available, so we want to get the word out to our property owners about the change, which we believe will be a better resource tool for them.”