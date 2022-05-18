County recognizes National Police Week

Press release:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.

The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation to officers from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Batavia City Police Department and LeRoy Village Police Department (Corfu Village Police Department were unable to attend) at last Wednesday night’s meeting recognizing May 15 – 21, 2022, as National Police Week. The Old County Courthouse cupola lights have been changed to blue to acknowledge this week.

Law enforcement officers are always prepared to respond and aid our residents, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This week honors all those in the law enforcement profession for the countless hours each officer dedicates to the community in which they serve.

Sheriff Sheron asks that if you see a police officer, please take the time to acknowledge his/her service.