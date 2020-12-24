County reports 123 new COVID-positive cases since yesterday

Press release:

Data Update – Due to the Christmas holiday, we will not be reporting out on Friday. Monday’s report will include Friday and the weekend coverage. We would like to take this time to wish everyone a healthy, safe and Merry Christmas! Please limit contact and time with non-household members, wash hands frequently and wear a mask/face covering to limit the spread.

o Genesee County received 123 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: