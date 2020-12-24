December 24, 2020 - 8:38pm
County reports 123 new COVID-positive cases since yesterday
posted by Press Release
Press release:
Data Update – Due to the Christmas holiday, we will not be reporting out on Friday. Monday’s report will include Friday and the weekend coverage. We would like to take this time to wish everyone a healthy, safe and Merry Christmas! Please limit contact and time with non-household members, wash hands frequently and wear a mask/face covering to limit the spread.
o Genesee County received 123 new positive cases of COVID-19.
The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke);
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Corfu, Elba, Oakfield);
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Stafford and Pavilion);
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Thirty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-nine of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Thirteen of the new positive cases are residents at Le Roy Village Green.
- Seven of the new positive cases are residents at New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- Twenty-three of the new positive cases are residents at Genesee Senior Living.
- One new positive case is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.
- One positive case previously reported as a resident of Premier Genesee is actually a resident of Genesee Senior Living.
- Orleans County received 26 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby);
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) and the
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eight of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Eight of the new positives are inmates of the Orleans Correctional Facility.