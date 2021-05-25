May 25, 2021 - 4:35pm
County reports 14 new COVID-19 positive tests since Friday
Press release:
- Data Update – Covering 05/21-05/25
- Genesee County reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.
- 8 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 24 of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
- Orleans County reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
- 1 of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- 16 of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
