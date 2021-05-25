Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 25, 2021 - 4:35pm

County reports 14 new COVID-19 positive tests since Friday

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

  • Data Update – Covering 05/21-05/25
  • Genesee County reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19. 
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.
    • 8 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • 24 of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
  • Orleans County reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.  
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. 
    • 1 of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
    • 16 of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button