December 30, 2020 - 7:36pm
County reports 142 new COVID cases since yesterday, three more deaths
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 142 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Sixty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twenty of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Eight of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents of Genesee Senior Living.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident who resided at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility and a resident who resided at New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a community resident under the age of 65 years old.
- We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 40 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Four of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-one of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Genesee County's positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is 11.5 percent.