April 14, 2021 - 4:14pm
County reports 15 new COVID cases in past 24 hours
posted by Press Release
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 19-20s, 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Twenty-five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.
- Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
