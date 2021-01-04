January 4, 2021 - 8:14pm
County reports 166 new COVID cases, 141 recoveries, two deaths
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 166 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2615 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 141 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 11 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 3 of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident at the Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related deaths of 2 residents who did reside at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. Both of the individuals were over 65 years old. We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1477 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 8 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 65 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 16 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are saddened to report the death of one of our community members. The individual was over 65 years old. We will not report any other details out of respect for the person and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person during this very difficult time.
Genesee County's seven-day average positivity rate is 12.4 percent.