County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-related death

Press release:

Genesee County reporting 17 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford) The individuals are in their 19-20s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s. Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized. One of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing. We are saddened to report the loss of one community resident. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.



NOTE: There are 86 active cases in Genesee County and there have now been 121 deaths.