May 3, 2021 - 5:24pm
County reports 32 new COVID cases recorded over the weekend, 36 recoveries
Press release:
- Genesee County is reporting 32 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Thirty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County is reporting 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Forty-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
