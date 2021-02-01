February 1, 2021 - 6:22pm
County reports 46 new COVID cases since Friday, 50 recoveries, 20 hopsitalized
o Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3867 positive cases, covering the weekend and today.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.
- 50 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 20 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2164 positive cases, covering the weekend and today.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 7 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 56 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 4 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 5 of the new positive individuals is a resident at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of three of our county residents. Two of the individuals were under the age of 65 and one of the individuals was over the age of 65. We will not be reporting any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their families. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals at this very sad time.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The individual was under the age of 65. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.