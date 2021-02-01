County reports 46 new COVID cases since Friday, 50 recoveries, 20 hopsitalized

Press release:

o Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3867 positive cases, covering the weekend and today.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

50 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

20 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

