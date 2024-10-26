Court Street entrance to County Building One closed for maintenance Wednesday

Press Release:

The Court Street entrance to County Building One, which provides access to multiple county departments, including the Genesee County Department of Motor Vehicles, will be closed to all pedestrian traffic, including employees and deliveries, on Wednesday, October 30, due to scheduled maintenance.

This closure is necessary to ensure the safety of all visitors, staff, and maintenance personnel.

During the closure, please use the alternative entrances on Main Street (Clerk’s Office entrance) and Ellicott Street (Courtyard entrance). Signage will be placed externally and internally to direct all foot traffic to these entry points.

The entrance will reopen once maintenance is complete. If you have appointments scheduled for October 30 with any department in County Building One, we encourage you to contact them in advance to confirm your access route. Thank you for your cooperation.