COVID-19 community Chronicles being collected at Hollwedel Memorial Library

Press release:

What are you doing during the COVID-19 Pandemic? The folks at the Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion would like to hear from residents about this historic time by publishing a collection of stories that they share about their lives in the pandemic.

They are putting out a call for residents to share their memories and accounts to be published in a book entitled, “Covid Community Chronicles – Our Lives During the Pandemic.”

“As this is a distinct time in our lives and in the world, we would like to capture a bit of what everyday life was like in our area during the Pandemic," says Josselyn Borowiec, library director. "A collection of short accounts along with photos will be something we can keep to document and share what life was like in our community. We all had to find different ways to work, learn and spend our time with each other, and we would like to have a permanent record of that here at the library.”

Plans for the book include accounts of how people are spending this time in their lives, what they learned, how normal routines changed, what was hard for them to deal with and/or what they will remember most about it. Residents are also encouraged to send along a photo or photos that they would like to use along with the stories that they share.

“This time in our lives has impacted us deeply, and I know that people have had to change many things over the past several months," says Joan Gray, library board president. "We think it is important for people in our community to share our challenges, and to preserve what was important. When the collection is complete, we will also provide a way for people to order their own copy of the Covid Chronicles."

“There are submission forms at the library for anyone to pick up and use to share their story,” says Borowiec. “Of course, people can just write their account or memory and provide that to us as well.”

Residents are asked to email, mail, or drop off their stories and/or photos about this time in our local history. A short, signed permission form granting the library use of their stories and photos will need to be completed.

The permission form to publish photos and stories is available online and at the library. The email address to send submissions is: [email protected].

The very first entry in the book will be from the Hollwedel Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees. It is an account of what happened starting on March 20, when all nonessential businesses had to close.

“The challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced to substantially change all we were used to in our library lives,” writes Joan Gray, “It is now November 2020 and the ‘new normal’ is a fluid reality. But working together we rose to the challenge throughout these many months to figure out safe and innovative ways to serve our patrons and surrounding communities."

Information about “Covid Community Chronicles” as well as the other programs and services available at the library, can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843 or stop by 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.

Current library hours are: Monday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m. / Friday 1 to 5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to noon / Closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.