September 24, 2020 - 4:42pm
COVID-19 in Genesee County: No new cases, two recovered
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Carlton.
- The individual is in their 20s.
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.