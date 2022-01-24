Covid-19 test kits to be distributed throughout Orleans County starting Jan. 25

Press Release:

New York State has provided Orleans County Emergency Management Office with free at-home COVID-19 test kits to distribute to residents. Starting Tuesday, January 25, 2022, each library, town hall, village hall, and the Orleans County Office Building will have a limited supply of COVID-19 test kits to distribute to their residents during normal business hours until the kits are gone. Please note all the school districts have received kits for their students and will distribute according to their respective plans. A maximum of one kit per family will be distributed at the following locations:

Orleans County Office Building: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Town of Yates: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Village of Lyndonville: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Daily 12:30-1 p.m.

Town of Ridgeway: Monday–Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Village of Medina: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Town of Shelby: Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town of Carlton: Tuesday–Friday 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / Saturday 9 a.m.-12p.m

Town of Gaines: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / Monday Evenings 5-7

Village of Albion: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town of Albion: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30-11 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m.

Town of Barre: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Town of Kendall: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m.)

Town of Murray: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m./ Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Village of Holley: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town of Clarendon: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. / Tuesday 12 -6 p.m./ Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Yates Community Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m./ Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m./ Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lee Whedon Library: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m./ Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hoag Library: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. / Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Holley Community Free Library: Monday, Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. /4-8 p.m. / Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. /Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Residents should use at-home COVID-19 tests after a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19 or when they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Testing is one mitigation strategy that can help reduce the community spread of COVID-19.”

For Free PCR and rapid testing you can go to the NYS COVID-19 Testing site located at GCC Albion Campus Center at 456 West Avenue, Albion. Walk-ins and registration allowed Monday-Saturday.

To register: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting.

To report a Positive At-home Test:

Individuals can visit the GO Health website COVID-19 Testing page under Emerging Issues (GOHealthNY.org) and choose the appropriate Home Test button for their respective county. Individuals should complete the at-home tests according to the directions provided. When the test is completed, individuals should take a picture with the individual’s name, the date and the time they took the test legibly written in permanent marker within 15 minutes of reading the test. Towards the end of the online form, the individual will be required to upload the picture on the website and attest to the authenticity and truth of the form. If there are any missing sections that are required, the form is invalid. At this time, individuals do not need to report negative at-home test results. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is to self-isolate immediately. You may not be contacted regarding your contacts, so it is important to notify your close contacts (those who you spent 15 minutes or more in a 24 hour period 2 days prior to symptoms or 2 days prior to a positive test result). It is important to continue with self-isolation from household members as much as you are able. Isolate for 5 days and if you are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, your symptoms are getting better, and you can tolerate a tight-fitting mask you can return to work/school but you are still required to wear a tight-fitting mask for 5 more days. If you must share space, make sure all in contact with you are wearing masks covering their nose and mouth and frequently shared items/surfaces are sanitized often. To access isolation orders and isolation release paperwork visit our website at GOHealthNY.org (COVID-19 Isolation & Quarantine Documents & Information) and complete and print out or print and hand write the forms from the county you reside in and provide to your employer or school.