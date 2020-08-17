August 17, 2020 - 4:51pm
COVID-19: Two previous positives rescinded due to lab errors, two new positives reported
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 2 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 272 positive cases
- Two of the previous positive cases reported last week were rescinded due to lab errors.
- The new positive cases reside in Stafford and Alexander.
- One of the positive individuals is under 20 and one of the positive individuals is in their 30’s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. One of the individuals was on precautionary quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 27 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
- 2 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 282 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Kendall, Shelby and Carlton.
- One of the individuals is in their 30’s and two of the individuals are in their 40’s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- 18 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.