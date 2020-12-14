COVID report includes 109 new cases, 97 recoveries, 21 hospitalizations, two deaths

Press release:

Genesee County received 109 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1446 positive cases. The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, Pavilion, and Pembroke. The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. 97 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. 21 of the positive individuals are hospitalized. 13 of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home. We received notification of 2 deaths of community members. One of the individuals was over the age of 65 and one of the individuals was under the age of 65. To protect the individual and their family we will not be releasing any further information. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time

Orleans County received 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 884 positive cases The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Ridgeway and Shelby. The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. 16 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. 67 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. 4 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.



Yellow Micro-cluster Zone: Batavia and part of Genesee County have been designated as a being in a Yellow micro-cluster zone. We are waiting on the state to update the map. Go to https://forward.ny.gov/micro-cluster-strategy for updates. The following restrictions are now in place in these identified locations: for non-residential gatherings 25 people maximum, indoors and outdoors; residential gatherings 10 people maximum, indoors and outdoors; House of Worship 50% of maximum capacity; Businesses are open; Dining indoor and outdoor dining permitted, 4 person maximum per table, and bars and restaurants close at 10:00 p.m. for on-premises consumption; Schools are open with 20% weekly testing of in-person students and faculty.

We continue to encourage everyone whether located in a micro-cluster zone or not to limit gatherings as much as possible, properly wear masks/face coverings, social distance at least 6 feet, frequently wash / sanitize your hands and frequently shared surfaces to minimize the spread. If the rates continue to increase further restrictions are possible.

Rapid Testing: Pre-registration is required for rapid testing clinics.

Orleans County will be hosting a rapid testing clinic on December 16th from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., pre-registration is required. The focus is for asymptomatic individuals and is free. This is a self-administered rapid test at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds, 12690 Rt. 31, Albion…please use the Taylor Hill Road entrance. To schedule a test for the Orleans County drive-thru clinic, please register on-line at https://on.ny.gov/36ZqTxF (this is the registration link). If you have a printer, complete and bring your GO Health Intake Form https://bit.ly/GOIntakeForm with you (see the link below). If you need assistance with online registration because you don’t have internet, call the Orleans County Health Department at 585-589-3278.

To register for upcoming Genesee County Drive-thru testing clinics, pre-registration is required, go to https://on.ny.gov/3qihbhF (this is the registration link) Genesee County Drive-thru test clinics are scheduled for Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you have a printer, complete and bring your GO Health Intake Form https://bit.ly/GOIntakeForm with you (see link below). Anyone needing additional help for online registration may contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.

For both Genesee and Orleans to help the process please note the following guidelines:

o If you have a printer, complete the GO Health Intake Form https://bit.ly/GOIntakeForm and bring it with you. If you completed the Intake form online please print it out and bring it with you – if you don’t have a printer, the form will be provided for you at the clinic

o Make sure you have a pen in your vehicle

o Everyone in the vehicle is to have their mask on when they pull up at the testing site

o For those who are getting tested, they may get a call fairly quickly from an unknown number…answer the phone. Staff cannot leave messages and can only give results to the individual tested or the guardian of minor children. Hard copy results will be e-mailed within 48 hours if we have a valid e-mail address.

Quarantine and Isolation:

If you believe you are a contact or have been notified you are a contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, it may take a few days for contact tracers to initially contact you due to the volume of contacts. Please self-quarantine. Stay away from other household members, use separate bathroom facilities (or sanitize after each use), have meals delivered.

o If you are being tested for COVID-19 it is important that you self-quarantine until you get your test results whether you have symptoms or not. If you are symptomatic, meaning you are coughing, have a fever or other symptoms, self-quarantine even if you are an essential worker until you get your results back, if you have COVID-19 you may be spreading it! That means to stay home and limit contact with other people, even in your household.

Business Reminder: It is important to periodically review your Business Safety Plan that was developed earlier on in the pandemic. As part of the plan businesses were encouraged to develop contact sheets for all patrons to assist with contact tracing in the event of a potential COVID-19 exposure. This will help in investigations and will limit the necessity of press releases which will help limit potential spread.

COVID-19 101 Reminders: If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

o When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

o If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

We encourage everyone to remember to be polite and respect individual privacy. If you have a complaint about someone or a business use the appropriate channels provided by the state. Using social media to air your complaints and accusing individuals / businesses of wrong doing generally does nothing to fix the problem. Be compassionate of other people and spread kindness.