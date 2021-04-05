COVID vaccine and testing clinics announced

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have vaccination and testing clinics with appointments available for Genesee and Orleans County residents.

“Whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available is the right vaccine to get now! All approved vaccines are effective and saves lives,” stated Paul Pettit, Director for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “We encourage anyone that is currently eligible to register for an upcoming clinic. Residents in Genesee and Orleans Counties are eligible to attend either clinic location when vaccine is available.”

Starting April 6th vaccine is now available for people age 16 (only Pfizer vaccine if 16 and 17 year olds with a parent/guardian present with them) and older. Pfizer is a 2-series dose, 21 days apart (3 weeks), and is recommended for people aged 16 and older. Moderna is a 2-series dose, 28 days apart (4 weeks), and is recommended for people aged 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson is a one-series dose and is recommended for people age 18 and older.

It is important to note that you must be able to return for the second dose 21 days for Pfizer or 28 days for Moderna after the first dose at the location, you received your initial vaccination . You will be making that appointment after you are vaccinated. If you cannot make that date, please do not make an appointment for a 2-dose series until you can make both appointments .

Visit the vaccination web page at: https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine. Choose either the Moderna Clinic, the Johnson & Johnson Clinic or the Pfizer Clinic button for whichever clinic site works best, to make your appointment. When you register, it will also show which vaccine will be at the clinic during that day. When clicking one of the clinic buttons to register you will see what

vaccine is available or, if there is not a clinic or it is full, it will show ‘No Appointments Available.’ Check the links often for added clinics.

In Genesee County, the clinics are held at the Athletic Center at GCC in Batavia and in Orleans County, the clinics are held at the Ridgeway Fire Hall in Medina.

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!

Free Rapid COVID-19 Test Clinics have been moved to the respective health departments. Anyone over 4 years of age (with parent/guardian present) can make an appointment for either county at https://bit.ly/GOHealthTesting.

Testing clinics for this week:

04/07/21 – Genesee County Health Department (GCHD)

04/07/21 – Orleans County Health Department (OCHD)

04/08/21 – GCHD

04/09/21 - OCHD