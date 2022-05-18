Local Matters

May 18, 2022 - 11:18am

Creek Road to be closed during the days beginning May 23 for pipeline maintenance

posted by Press Release in creek road, batavia, news.

Press release:

Buckeye Partners will be performing maintenance on their pipeline on Creek Road in Batavia beginning Monday, May 23. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to -5 p.m. and will be reopened every evening to regular traffic. The work is being performed on Creek Road just north of Dorman Road and will last approximately two weeks.

