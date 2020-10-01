Crossroads House to hold scaled-down garage sale Oct. 9 and 10

Press release:

Crossroads House will be having an "impromptu sale" in their garage at 11 Liberty St. Although much smaller than our annual garage sale due to restrictions on public gatherings, “the show must go on”!

Volunteers have been busy pricing a wide variety of treasures including glassware, collectibles, household items, and a few pieces of furniture. Garage access will be limited to a few people at a time, social distancing measures will be in place, and masks will be required.

The sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 10th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (No early birds, please.)

This sale is to not only help fill the funding gap left by cancelled fundraisers but also move out merchandise that would have sold at our summer sale.

We want to thank our generous community for donating items so we could have this sale. We hope to see you, at the House!