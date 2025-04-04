Crossroads House to host Musical Memories return concert Saturday

Press Release:

The M & M concerts, a local tradition, began in 2009 and continued annually until 2019 when they were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After a five-year hiatus, the concert series is set to return, bringing excitement to the community once again. This area has a rich history tied to the famous Drum & Bugle Corps, Mighty St. Joseph’s of Batavia, which dominated the state VFW scene and maintained a top 10 national ranking for many years.

This year's concert will feature a lineup of talented musicians from across the country. Performers will be traveling from Syracuse, Erie, Pa., Canada, Buffalo, Rochester, and Tennessee. Many of these musicians have previously played for national contenders and champions, and they are eager to return to the stage after the disruptions caused by Covid. This concert holds special significance, marking a return to a cherished tradition.

The concert will also support Crossroads House, a cause that holds deep meaning for the community. This event is a revival of the annual Musical Memories Concerts, which were known for generating extraordinary excitement in the past. Organizers are hopeful that this year’s concert will rekindle that same level of enthusiasm.

The event is scheduled for April 5 at Batavia Middle School, located at 96 Ross Street in Batavia. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. This year’s lineup is one of the best yet, featuring the All in Brass Band from Rochester, the Rochester Hit Men, Michael Noce performing Sinatra, the St. Joseph’s Brass Ensemble, the Hamburg Kingsmen Drum & Bugle Corps, musicians from BCSD, the St. Joseph’s Drum & Bugle Corps from Le Roy, and special guests “Brig Juice” from Syracuse.

For more information, contact Frank at 585-409-4364 or Crossroads House at 585-343-3892. Tickets are available for purchase at Valle Jewelers, Millennium Computers, and Crossroads House.