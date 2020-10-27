Local Matters

October 27, 2020 - 2:30pm

Curfew for all trick-or-treat activities is 9 p.m.

posted by Press Release in Halloween, news, trick-or-treat, batavia.

Press release:

City Police Chief Shawn Heubusch advises that a 9 p.m. curfew is in place for all trick-or-treating activities. Those that do go out for the evening are reminded to ensure that they are dressed in reflective clothing and that young trick-or-treaters are always accompanied by an adult.

"See and Be Seen."

Also, do not attempt to go to porches that are dark or otherwise not welcoming to trick-or-treaters and respect others' property.

For fire prevention and safety tips this Halloween click here.

