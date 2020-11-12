Dairy association shines spotlight on Oakfield Corners Dairy in virtual Facebook tour

Submitted photo and press release:

Oakfield --- Families will have the opportunity to visit a local dairy farm without ever leaving the couch. Genesee County’s Oakfield Corners Dairy is the next stop on American Dairy Association North East’s “Fun on the Farm” series, which can be seen on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

This week, dairy farm team members Adam Dresser and Jamie Black will discuss how Oakfield Corners uses genetics when breeding their cows, leading to healthy animals who produce a lot of high-quality milk.

“We’re excited for the opportunity for families to visit our farm virtually and learn about the great work farmers do every day,” Dresser said. “Our session focuses on the work we do with genetics and breeding, which is a great way to bring science class to life.”

This is the second season for the popular “Fun on the Farm” series, which launched in March. More than a dozen dairy farms throughout New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland have hosted these virtual tours, with topics ranging from sustainabilitypractices and technology on the farm to animal care, among others.

Past New York dairy farms featured have included Mapleview Dairy in Madrid, Barbland Dairy in Fabius and Ivy Lakes Dairy in Stanley.