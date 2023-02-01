Darien GOP seeking candidates for office

Press release:

The Town of Darien Republican Committee is actively seeking individuals who may be interested in serving their community as a candidate for office for the following positions:

Town Justice

Town Supervisor

Town Council (2 positions)

Highway Superintendent

All interested parties should send their letter of interest to: Committee Chair, Mike Davis, 10740 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY 14040 or to: [email protected] no later than Friday, February 17, 2023.