Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 1, 2023 - 6:31pm

Darien GOP seeking candidates for office

posted by Press Release in Darien, news, Elections.

Press release:

The Town of Darien Republican Committee is actively seeking individuals who may be interested in serving their community as a candidate for office for the following positions:

  • Town Justice
  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Council (2 positions)
  • Highway Superintendent

All interested parties should send their letter of interest to: Committee Chair, Mike Davis, 10740 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY 14040 or to: [email protected] no later than Friday, February 17, 2023.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break