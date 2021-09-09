Darien Lake announces Fright Fest

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, The Thrill Capital of New York, will unleash the biggest, most spine-chilling Fright Fest® yet this fall. This signature event brings Thrills by Day with Trick-or-Treat trails and family-friendly activities, and Fright by Night, featuring four eerie mazes and four blood-curdling scare zones, along with ominous, roaming zombies straight out of a nightmare.

“We are thrilled to bring Fright Fest back to our guests with an incredible lineup of frightening attractions and eerie entertainment,” said Park President Mark Kane. “There is no better or scarier place to celebrate Halloween than Six Flags Darien Lake,” added Kane.

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® features four haunted attractions (at an additional charge) that incorporate ghoulish scare actors, movie-like props, and state-of-the-art special effects:

Hotel Terror: 7 Deadly Sins : Tour the horrific hotel where sinful guests are condemned to a life of suffering. But, beware; they do not take kindly to visitors;

: Tour the horrific hotel where sinful guests are condemned to a life of suffering. But, beware; they do not take kindly to visitors; Jungle Apocalypse : Immerse yourself into this forsaken island filled with ancient ruins, secrets and a tribe of worshippers looking for their next human sacrifice;

: Immerse yourself into this forsaken island filled with ancient ruins, secrets and a tribe of worshippers looking for their next human sacrifice; Camp Scumshine: Visit the winding paths of despair that once was Camp Sunshine. The Boogeyman is real and tonight he could be playing a little trick on unsuspecting guests; and

Visit the winding paths of despair that once was Camp Sunshine. The Boogeyman is real and tonight he could be playing a little trick on unsuspecting guests; and Corridors of Chaos: A mechanical engineer offers refuge to those seeking to get away from the upheaval that has plagued the nation in his transformed District 417 warehouse. However, guests do not know the terror that awaits them in the treacherous tunnels of this subterranean society.

Four additional scare zones around the park leave guests nowhere to hide and screaming to get out unscathed.

Passage of the Damned: Walk through the passage of the soulless keepers that ensure that no living enter the world of the damned;

Walk through the passage of the soulless keepers that ensure that no living enter the world of the damned; Creep Show Freak Show : The home for rejected and demonic circus performers. This circus troop was banished to the outer world for their misdeeds during their mortal lives;

: The home for rejected and demonic circus performers. This circus troop was banished to the outer world for their misdeeds during their mortal lives; Voodoo Curse: Pass through a marshy inlet but be wary of those who have been cursed to roam the mucky waters. These swamp dwellers will unleash their voodoo magic and indulge in the fear of unsuspecting victims; and

Pass through a marshy inlet but be wary of those who have been cursed to roam the mucky waters. These swamp dwellers will unleash their voodoo magic and indulge in the fear of unsuspecting victims; and Screampunk: People here have been experimented on by a delirious inventor who thought it would be a brilliant idea to mechanize mankind.

In addition, Big Top Freaks is headlining the entertainment with a nightly show that is NOT for the faint of heart. Big Top Freaks showcases three entertainers who specialize in dangerous, scarring, grotesque, and hard-to-watch feats of physical endurance.

Direct from Las Vegas, Zamora the Torture King will cause most to shield their eyes. He will focus on his mental trainings to overcome pain as he subjects his body to numerous skewers that are thrust into his arms, face, and neck;

will cause most to shield their eyes. He will focus on his mental trainings to overcome pain as he subjects his body to numerous skewers that are thrust into his arms, face, and neck; Direct from the famed Coney Island , Kita the Bawdy Burlesque Beauty , has a disturbing passion for running with scissors. Her bag of tricks includes a power drill for thrusting into her nose. Her tolerance for pain is remarkably displayed with objects like nails and swords; and

, has a disturbing passion for running with scissors. Her bag of tricks includes a power drill for thrusting into her nose. Her tolerance for pain is remarkably displayed with objects like nails and swords; and Romeo is one of New York’s most prolific fire and danger performers and will command the stage as master of ceremonies. His unique blend of unusual skills combines everything from whips, daggers, and broken glass, and he’s dying to share them all.

Fright Fest is so scary it is NOT recommended for children 12 and under after 6 p.m.

Operating Hours and Days:

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. September 25, October 2, 9, 10, 16, 23, 30

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 26, October 3, 11, 17, 24, 31