Darien Lake announces grand opening of Wahoo Wave in water park, launch of annual pass program

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, today announced the introduction of the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. For the first time, with the purchase of a Six Flags Annual Pass, guests now have the opportunity to visit Six Flags parks for 12 months after purchase, providing more flexibility and value to experience the thrill, beautification and new modernization efforts of Six Flags like never before.

There are three options of Six Flags Annual Passes available to guests with different levels of benefits tailored to suit the various preferences guests make when they visit the parks:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass ; $78.00 or 12 payments of $6.50; Includes access to Six Flags Darien Lake, Six Flags New England, Six Flags America, Six Flags Great Escape and La Ronde, plus general parking and special savings;

Annual Extreme Pass; $150.00 or 12 payments of $12.50; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Jackson, NJ, plus general parking, two Junior Passes and special savings; and

Annual Ultimate Pass; $350.00 or 12 payments of $29.24 Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks, including Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in Jackson, NJ, plus preferred parking, two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings.



In addition, for a limited time, guests have the option of a Summer Pass which includes unlimited access to Six Flags Darien Lake, through Labor Day for only $59.99.

Guests can purchase and manage their Six Flags Annual Pass now by visiting Six Flags Darien Lake or through the Six Flags App, where they can access a full list of benefits associated with their pass.

Guests can now enjoy our newest water slide, Wahoo Wave, Following a six-story climb to the top of the tower, Wahoo Wave riders will twist through a hairpin turn, followed by a corkscrew. Without warning, riders in four-person tubes will plunge down an unforgettable, three-story drop. This adrenaline-packed adventure will send riders into near-vertical motions to experience extended hang times and zero g-forces.

Six Flags Darien Lake operates weekends and select weekdays through June 24, and daily through Labor Day. The park will not operate on Tuesdays. Visit http://www.sixflags.com/darienlake

Six Flags Jobs

Six Flags is currently hiring in more than 10 diverse departments. Team members receive in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive Team Member events and flexible scheduling. Positions are great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. Many positions starting at $15 per hour. Those aged 14 and older can apply by visiting SixFlagsJobs.com or texting JOBS to 585-207-8400.