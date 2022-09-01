Darien Lake launches 2023 season pass and annual membership programs

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, today announced the launch of the 2023 Six Flags Seasonal Pass and Annual Membership programs along with a robust lineup of special events during the 2023 season. New offerings create endless opportunities for fun all season long.

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS ® – Select dates September 17 through October 15, The area’s scariest and best Halloween event returns! Nighttime festivities include a terrifying scare zone, two haunted houses and a Haunted Trail designed for the ultimate scare;

NEW – Kids Fest – Saturdays and Sundays June 3 through June 25, the tiniest thrill seekers can celebrate during this event designed for children and their families, including kid's activities, entertainment, and other fun filled experiences;

NEW- Festival of Light - Nightly June 23 through Sept. 4, celebrate summer with a variety of spectacular LED light and tunnel displays plus the return of our popular Laser Light show;

NEW - Can/Am Friendship Festival – July 1 through July 4, celebrate Independence Day and Canada Day with a four-day celebration of fireworks, flags and Patriotic Tributes;

NEW - Beach Party Weekend – July 21 through July 23, Life's a Beach at Hurricane Harbor, join us for sun-filled days with a pig roast, specialty food & drinks, live island entertainment and wacky water park contests;

NEW- International Festival – September 1 through 4, 9 & 16, This family-friendly festival features a selection of seasonal craft beers, delicious cuisine from all over the world, live music, dancing, and a selection of local craft artisans.

The popular Seasonal Dining Pass is back! The re-launched dining program offer guests with a Seasonal Pass or Membership a convenient way to fuel up for their day. The Seasonal Dining Pass allows up to two meals per visit with a 3-hour window between meals. And those who purchase their pass or membership by September 5, 2022 will receive a 10% discount off the new Seasonal Dining Pass.

Membership returns with three tiers of benefits! The Gold Thrill Seeker includes unlimited visits plus parking and in-park benefits. The Platinum Thrill Seeker levels up and is ideal for guests that like to visit multiple Six Flags venues, including Hurricane Harbor and other outdoor properties. The Diamond Thrill Seeker is the best value with the best benefits; it includes all the advantages of Platinum, plus deeper discounts on food and merchandise, extra discounted tickets for friends, and more skip-the-line passes! Best of all, there are no block-out dates! Guests may also select the flexible payment plan for the Thrill Seeker annual memberships. Six Flags also offers a Seasonal Pass for frequent home park only visitation.

Six Flags Pass Program: