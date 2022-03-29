Darien Lake, with 1,500 positions to fill, hosting hiring event April 9

Press release:

Theme and Water Park Complex Seeks 200 Lifeguards and Ride Attendants for 2022 Season

WHAT:

Six Flags Darien Lake will host a spring hiring event on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. The theme park complex plans to fill 1,500 positions for the 2022 season including 200 lifeguards and ride attendants. The park is making the application, hiring and training process for team members faster and easier than ever before. Candidates can gain immediate interviews and land thrilling jobs the same day in more than 10 diverse departments including ride attendants, lifeguarding, food service, games, admissions, and retail in preparation for Six Flags Darien Lake’s opening on May 27.

WHO:

Most positions are available to persons 16 years of age and older; however, the park does have a select number of positions available for 14- and 15-year-olds.

HOW:

Simply text the word “ JOBS” to 585-207-8400; or

to 585-207-8400; or Complete a job application at www.sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs; or

Visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Human resources office in person Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm

Applicants with employment-related questions can call 585-599-5108

For more information on Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor, visit www.sixflags.com/darienlake