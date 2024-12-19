Darien Lakes State Park part of spots for First Day Hikes on New York State trails

Press Release:

Hundreds of nature lovers will start the new year outside with a growing New Year’s tradition on one of New York State’s longest trails.

On Jan. 1, nine meeting locations and 11 hikes on Genesee Valley Greenway State Park cover miles of trail from Rochester to Hinsdale, along the route of the abandoned Genesee Valley Canal and Pennsylvania Railroad. Guides will lead the way, pointing out a huge variety of historical and natural nuggets from this remarkable trail.

Hikes meet at:

Brook Rd Parking lot, 30 Brook Rd, Rochester, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Canawaugus Park, Village of Scottsville, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Erie-Attica Parking lot off of Rt 5, Avon, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

York Landing Parking Area, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LivCo Basecamp & Visitor Info Center, corner of Rt 408 & Rt 36, Mt Morris, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nunda Highway Department, 1955 Hay Rd, Nunda, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Music Way, next to Shop n’ Save, Fillmore, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bull St., Cuba by gazebo, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hinsdale Methodist Church, Main St, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More details available at parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?pk=189

Other state parks in the area have First Day Hikes too: Letchworth State Park, Hamlin Beach State Park, Lakeside State Park, and Darien Lakes State Park. Follow them all on social media or email genesee.education@parks.ny.gov to be first to get new outing calendars.

First Day Hikes started in 1992 at Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, Massachusetts. Since 2012, state parks nationwide have joined the tradition.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 individual parks, historic sites, recreational trails, and boat launches, which were visited by a record 78 million people in 2020.

A recent university study found that spending by State Parks and its visitors supports $5 billion in output and sales, 54,000 private-sector jobs and more than $2.8 billion in additional state GDP. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit parks.ny.gov, connect on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.