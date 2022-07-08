David Hagelberger appointed to GCC board of trustees

Press release:

Genesee Community College is proud to announce the appointment of David Hagelberger to the College's Board of Trustees, effective April 27, 2022, through June 30, 2025.

Mr. Hagelberger earned an AAS in Electronic Communications degree from SUNY Alfred State and a BSEE from SUNY University at Buffalo. He began his career as a design engineer working on U.S. Military Defense projects for Sierra Research Corporation in Buffalo, New York. He worked for the company through several ownership changes in various leadership positions for 44 years, retiring in 2012.

Mr. Hagelberger has a long history of public service. In 1998 he was appointed to the Town of Darien Planning Board and soon became the chairman. In 2003 he was elected Town of Darien Supervisor and re-elected to three additional terms, retiring in 2019. During that period, he was a member of the Genesee Association of Municipalities and served as their representative for various committees.

Mr. Hagelberger and his family have resided in Darien since 1973 where he and his wife raised their three children. Since then, their family has grown to include four grandchildren. The ten-member Genesee Community College Board of Trustees is the governing body of Genesee Community College. Trustees are volunteers. Five members are appointed by the Genesee County Legislature; four by the Governor; and one, a student trustee is selected by the student body.