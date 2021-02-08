David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation joins list of vital contributors to LeRoy Youth Softball

Submitted photo and press release:

The operation of youth sports in the LeRoy community has never been more important than in the past months.

Youth softball in LeRoy has been steadfast for decades, in the local community.

Officially incorporating in 2020 as a 501(c)(3), it has seen a resurgence with a fresh group of eager volunteers including: sponsors, parents, board members and coaches.

The David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation recognizing the importance of youth sports in the local area, can be added to list of vital contributors.

It was established in 2006 after a tragic car accident took the life Batavia native and sports enthusiast David “Davey” McCarthy. The foundation’s primary focus is to support youth sports in Genesee County, which David loved so much.

Last summer, LeRoy Youth Softball was able to safely conduct several months of skills, drills and inter-squad scrimmaging. This winter our program has been holding safe indoor clinics for girls who meet the 8U up to 16U criteria. The 2021 season is already upon us with registration open now through Feb. 28th.

As the program continues to grow, larger equipment purchases are necessary, which includes a pitching machine. The contributions from the David M. McCarthy Memorial Fund will assist with that purchase.

The LeRoy Youth Softball players, coaches and Board of Directors would like to say THANK YOU to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation for its generous contribution.

Jason Karcher

President

LeRoy Youth Softball

Photo, from left: Three girls on the LeRoy Youth Softball16U Team -- Lily Uberty, Anna Rose Winters and Sierra Burk.