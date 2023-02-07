Deadline is Feb. 14 to change party registration before next election

Press release:

Change of Party enrollment forms must be received at the Genesee County Board of Elections no later than February 14, 2023, to be effective immediately. Registration forms can be found online at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php or in person at the Board of Elections office. Any change of enrollment made from February 15 through July 5th shall be effective on July 5th. To be eligible to vote in a Party Primary, a voter must be registered with the Party holding the Primary election.

Forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Genesee County Board of Elections, 15 Main St, Batavia, NY 14020.