Deadline to apply for the 5th annual sheriff's office teen academy is June 1

Press Release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 5th annual Teen Academy from July 8 to July 12 at Genesee Community College. Over the past several months, posters and flyers have been posted at Genesee County Schools, and the June 1 deadline to apply is only days away. There is no charge to attend the academy.

“Partnering with GCC has allowed us the opportunity to introduce Teen Academy participants to the college’s criminal justice facilities, which include a 9-1-1 dispatch console simulator and a firearms simulator. The Teen Academy is a one-week, structured program that consists of instructional classes designed to provide high-school-aged students within our community an introduction to law enforcement

training and gain an understanding of law enforcement’s role in their community. It is our hope that teens will build confidence while learning good decision-making and leadership skills,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

Academy instructors are experienced Deputy Sheriffs who will discuss the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. Participants will also:

visit the County Jail, 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center, and Sheriff’s Office

observe displays of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Hostage Negotiation, K-9 Unit and Evidence Recovery

be provided insight into motor vehicle accident reconstruction

participate in daily physical fitness runs, defensive tactics, and team-building exercises

participate in a classroom setting and learn about the NYS Penal Laws and Vehicle & Traffic Laws

participate in mock traffic stops and DWI procedures

Qualified candidates will be selected for an interview screening process if they meet the following requirements:

must be entering grades 10-12 at the time of application submission

must be in good academic standing with little to no disciplinary issues

must be able to participate in physical fitness activities

must have a positive attitude

must have their parent’s permission

For more information or to obtain an application, scan the QR code below or contact Deputy Joshua Brabon at 585-345-3000 x3230.

Submitted photos from 2023 Teen Academy.