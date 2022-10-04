Deadlines and dates announced for General Election

Press release:

November 8 General Election & Early Voting Information & Deadlines:

Early Voting There will be nine days of early voting beginning Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia.

The schedule is:

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon — 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon — 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.

All polling sites will be open on Nov.r 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check your poll-site at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ or call Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804

Absentee Ballot Information Call the Board of Elections to request an absentee ballot or use the NY State Portal; https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ The last day for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application is October 24th. Last day to apply in person is November 7th and ballot must be received at the poll site or Board of Elections no later than 9:00 PM on November 8th. Last day to postmark ballot is November 8th and must be received by Board of Election by November 15th. Military/Special Federal absentee ballots must be received by November 21st. Reminder, flip ballot over for proposition(s).

Registration Deadlines October 14th is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election and the last day to receive a registration form is Oct. 19. Registration forms can be found here; https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php

If there is a change of address it must be received and will be processed by Oct. 19.