Deadlines, early voting announced for June 28 primary election

Press release:

June 28 Primary Election Information and Deadlines;

On June 28, there will be a primary election for Governor in both the Republican and Democratic parties. There will also be a primary election contest for Lt. Governor just on the Democratic line. Only Republicans and Democrats are eligible to participate, as NY State is a closed primary state.

Early Voting There will be nine days of early voting beginning June 18 – June 26 at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia, NY 14020. Schedule as follows:



Saturday, June 18 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Sunday, June 19 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Monday, June 20 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Tuesday, June 21 12:00 PM—8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 22 12:00 PM—8:00 PM

Thursday, June 23 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Friday, June 24 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Saturday, June 25 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

Sunday, June 26 9:00 AM—5:00 PM

All polling sites will be open on June 28th from 6:00 AM – 9:00 PM. Check your poll-site at

https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

or call Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804

Absentee Ballot Information Call the Board of Elections to request an absentee ballot or use the NY State Portal; https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/. The last day for the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application is June 13. The last day to apply in person is June 27, and the ballot must be received at the poll site or Board of Elections no later than 9:00 p.m. on June 28. The last day to postmark the ballot is June 28, and the Board of Election must receive it by July 5.

Registration Deadlines June 3rd is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the June 28 primary election. Registration forms can be found here; https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php.

If you have any questions, requests for registration forms, or absentee applications, please call Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804 or visit our website - https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/elections/index.php.

Election Workers, Please call the Board of Elections if you are interested in serving as an election worker. Paid training and competitive compensation are included in these crucial positions.