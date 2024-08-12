Delays on Brown, Downey and Wortendyke roads Wednesday for resurfacing

Press Release:

To all traffic utilizing the following roadways:

Brown Road – Wilkinson Road to Pembroke Townline

Downey Road – Galloway Road to Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road

Wortendyke Road – Route 33/Pearl Street Road to Alexander Townline

On August 14 from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., resurfacing operations will occur on the listed roads.

Traffic should expect delays and short-term closures during these operations. All through traffic should seek alternative routes.

Residents on the listed roads will be permitted access to their properties but may experience delays.

If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact the Town of Batavia Highway Department at (585) 343-1729, Extension 218.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.