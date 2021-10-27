Dellinger Avenue closed for repairs today

Press release:

Dellinger Avenue from West Main Street (NYS Rt.5) to Washington Avenue is closed to all traffic for a utility repair. The closure is expected to be in place for the day. Residents of Dellinger Avenue South of #11 Dellinger Avenue should access their property from West Main Street. Residents North of #11 Dellinger Avenue should access their property from Washington Avenue.

All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternative routes while the closures are in place.