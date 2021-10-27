Local Matters

October 27, 2021 - 11:53am

Dellinger Avenue closed for repairs today

posted by Press Release in Dellinger Avenue, batavia, news.

Press release:

Dellinger Avenue from West Main Street (NYS Rt.5) to Washington Avenue is closed to all traffic for a utility repair.  The closure is expected to be in place for the day.  Residents of Dellinger Avenue South of #11 Dellinger Avenue should access their property from West Main Street.  Residents North of #11 Dellinger Avenue should access their property from Washington Avenue.

All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternative routes while the closures are in place.     

 

