Democratic Committee responds to developments in Syria: ‘a powerful reminder to dictators’

Press Release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee expresses its deep concern and steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Syria in light of the recent developments surrounding the regime of Bashar al-Assad. As we witness the potential for change in a nation long oppressed by dictatorship, we are reminded of the resilience of the human spirit and the necessity for democratic values to triumph over tyranny.

The downfall of authoritarian leaders like Assad serves as a powerful reminder to dictators and would-be tyrants across the globe: the will of the people cannot be silenced indefinitely. The cries for freedom, justice, and democracy resonate far beyond borders. It is essential for global leaders to acknowledge this pivotal moment in history—oppression may provide a fleeting illusion of control, but ultimately, it gives rise to resistance and unrest.

As Americans, we have a responsibility to be champions for freedom, both at home and abroad. Whether in Ukraine, Syria, or any nation where liberty is under threat, we must stand with people who are fighting for their fundamental rights. Our nation’s strength is rooted in its enduring commitment to democracy and human dignity, and that commitment must extend beyond our shores.

In this critical moment, the incoming Trump administration’s hands-off policy toward Syria—shaped by concerning ties to Russia—raises alarming questions about America’s role on the global stage. Prioritizing relationships with authoritarian regimes over support for democratic movements sends a dangerous message: that the United States may turn a blind eye to oppression.

The Genesee County Democratic Committee calls on our leaders to embrace a principled foreign policy that prioritizes the values of freedom and human rights. The struggle for democracy in Syria is not an isolated issue; it is a global fight that demands our attention, advocacy, and action.

We stand in solidarity with the brave individuals in Syria who are risking everything to build a brighter future. Their courage reminds us that democracy is not merely an ideal—it is a shared responsibility. Together, we can help ensure a world where liberty, equality, and justice prevail over oppression and tyranny.