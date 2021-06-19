Democratic Party Caucus to be held July 8 at Bergen Library

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Sec. 6-108.3 of the New York State Election Law, that a Democratic Party Caucus will be held at 7 p.m., in the Town of Bergen, at the Bergen Library, 13 S. Lake St., County of Genesee, State of New York on the 8th day of July, 2021.

This Caucus is called for the purpose of nominating candidates to fill existing vacancies for town council and town supervisor at the General Election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Town enrolled members of the Democratic Party will be eligible to vote.

Michael Plitt, Chairman

Nikki Calhoun, Secretary