Democratic Party in WNY nominates Judge Amy Martoche for State Supreme Court

Press release:

Judge Amy C. Martoche on Aug. 12 was nominated by the Democratic Party throughout the eight counties of Western New York as their candidate for election to State Supreme Court.

Martoche also is the Working Families Party candidate for election on Nov. 3.

To date, she has been endorsed by the Buffalo Professional Firefighters, Buffalo Teachers Federation, Buffalo Police PBA, Erie County Sheriff’s PBA, Ironworkers Local 6, Jamestown Area Central Labor Council – AFL-CIO, Teamsters Local Union 264, Western New York Council of Communications Workers of America, the WNY Area Labor Federation – AFL-CIO.

Martoche is the highest-rated candidate for State Supreme Court. She is rated well qualified by the Bar Association of Erie County, superior by the Minority Bar Association of Western New York and outstanding by the Women’s Bar Association of Western New York.

Martoche has served on the Buffalo City Court bench since 2012, where she has adjudicated more than 15,000 criminal and civil cases.

She presides over New York State’s first Human Trafficking HUB Court and serves on the Statewide Judicial Committee on Human Trafficking.

According to Martoche, she is “deeply honored to accept these nominations. As your next supreme court justice, I will continue to work hard every single day to make our judicial system more accessible and responsive to the needs of all residents of Western New York.”