Democrats seek candidates for local races

Press release

The Genesee County Democratic Committee is actively seeking candidates for the 2023 elections, and we want to talk to you! We don’t care about your resume: if you're a forward thinker and you care about improving your local community, we want to help you run.

The past few election cycles have taught us that who the candidate is matters. How well they communicate online and in person, how comfortable they are in their skin, and their authenticity are all important factors.

We’re looking for candidates with ties to their community. Folks who are already in their district — volunteering, organizing, mentoring, working and just being a good person. We don’t want to convince someone to move home to run — we want someone who calls a place home to step up and run.

We work with candidates from all backgrounds — teachers, nurses, farmers, activists, artists, musicians, chiefs, and rodeo stars. If you are passionate about making a difference, we will support you.

The following positions will be up for election this fall. If you are interested or know someone who may be, please contact us at [email protected]

County Offices County Clerk

Coroner – 1 position

Legislators

Dist 2 – Bergen/Byron/Elba

Dist 4 – Batavia Town/Stafford

Dist 6 – Alexander/Pavilion

Dist 8 – City of Batavia Wards 2 and 3 City of Batavia Councilman – all wards – 1-6 Town of Alabama

Town Supervisor

Town Clerk

Town Justice

2 Council seats

Highway Supt. Town of Alexander Supervisor Town Clerk

2 Council seats

Highway Supt. Town of Batavia 2 Council seats Town of Bergen Town Clerk Town Justice

2 Council seats

Highway Supt. Town of Bethany