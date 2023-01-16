Democrats seek candidates for local races
Press release
The Genesee County Democratic Committee is actively seeking candidates for the 2023 elections, and we want to talk to you! We don’t care about your resume: if you're a forward thinker and you care about improving your local community, we want to help you run.
The past few election cycles have taught us that who the candidate is matters. How well they communicate online and in person, how comfortable they are in their skin, and their authenticity are all important factors.
We’re looking for candidates with ties to their community. Folks who are already in their district — volunteering, organizing, mentoring, working and just being a good person. We don’t want to convince someone to move home to run — we want someone who calls a place home to step up and run.
We work with candidates from all backgrounds — teachers, nurses, farmers, activists, artists, musicians, chiefs, and rodeo stars. If you are passionate about making a difference, we will support you.
The following positions will be up for election this fall. If you are interested or know someone who may be, please contact us at [email protected]
County Offices
- County Clerk
- Coroner – 1 position
- Legislators
- Dist 2 – Bergen/Byron/Elba
- Dist 4 – Batavia Town/Stafford
- Dist 6 – Alexander/Pavilion
- Dist 8 – City of Batavia Wards 2 and 3
City of Batavia
- Councilman – all wards – 1-6 Town of Alabama
- Town Supervisor
- Town Clerk
- Town Justice
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Alexander
- Supervisor Town Clerk
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Batavia
- 2 Council seats
Town of Bergen
- Town Clerk Town Justice
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Bethany
- Supervisor Town Clerk
- 2 Council seats
Town of Byron
- Supervisor
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Darien
- Supervisor Town Justice
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Elba
- Town Clerk
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of LeRoy
- Supervisor Highway Supt.
- 2 Council Seats
- Town Clerk
- Town Justice
Town of Oakfield
- Town Clerk
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Pavilion
- Supervisor
- Town Clerk
- 2 Town Justice seats
Town of Pembroke
- Supervisor
- Town Clerk
- Town Justice
- 2 Council seats
- Highway Supt.
Town of Stafford
- Supervisor
- 2 Town Justice seats
- 2 Council seats
