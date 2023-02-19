Deputy Cory Mower retires after 26 years of service to the community

Press release:

Effective January 27, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Cory W. Mower retired after 26 years of service with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Mower started his career on December 28, 1996, as a Correction Officer at the Genesee County Jail. On January 25, 2003, he was appointed a Deputy Sheriff on Road Patrol. During his tenure, he earned two Commendations.

“Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes Cory the very best in his future,” stated Sheriff Sheron.