Deputy Ryan DeLong named Officer of the Year by Sheriff's Office
Officer of the Year Award – Deputy Ryan M. DeLong
Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2020. Deputy DeLong’s professionalism and dedication are evident every day at work.
He is a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office but displays knowledge beyond his years. This is due to his continuous initiative to learn, through both formal departmental training and on his own with outside courses and reading.
Deputy DeLong has consistently been one of the most productive deputies, almost always at the top in arrests and vehicle and traffic stops every year and was recently promoted to Investigator.
He has made numerous arrests, including multiple felonies, by using what he has learned and goes above and beyond. Deputy DeLong has made several felony drug arrests, including one that a handgun was seized.
Deputy DeLong is also eager to share knowledge and his experiences with other deputies. He is a relied-upon Field Training Officer and one that is looked upon routinely to train recruits. Deputy DeLong is also a Drug Recognition Expert and has been instrumental in arrests and prosecutions of numerous cases.
Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.
Distinguished Service Award – Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly
Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly has distinguished herself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 19 years.
Coordinator Uhly began her career at Genesee Justice as a Principal Clerk in 2002 and was appointed Case Manager in 2014, with her final appointment to Program Coordinator in 2016.
During this time, she has been the recipient of two Meritorious Service awards for her professionalism and dedication. Throughout her career, Program Coordinator Uhly has devoted herself to the betterment of the Genesee County criminal justice system and the citizens of Genesee County.
Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly reflects great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
Certificates of Appreciation
|
Criminal Investigation Division
|
Jail Cook Lynn J. Jakubowski
|
Jail Nurse Diane S. Cox
Longevity Awards
|
Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna
|
10 years
|
Correction Officer Christopher A. Long
|
10 years
|
Senior Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett
|
15 years
|
Investigator Chad J. Minuto
|
15 years
|
Sergeant Jason E. Saile
|
15 years
|
Director of Emergency Communications Steven S. Sharpe
|
15 years
|
Principal Financial Clerk Margaret A. Sheelar
|
20 years
|
Financial Management Assistant Mary L. Hecht
|
20 years
Meritorious Awards
|
Deputy Sheriff Erik B. Andre
|
1st
|
Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki
|
1st
|
Community Services / Victim Assistant Marcy W. Ewell
|
1st
|
Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder
|
2nd
|
Sergeant Jason E. Saile
|
2nd
Commendations
|
Correction Officer Dennis J. Bartholomew
|
1st
|
Correction Officer Michael A. Strumpf
|
1st
|
Correction Officer Seth C. Rademacker
|
1st
|
Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki
|
1st
|
Correction Officer Jenna R. Barber
|
1st
|
Deputy Sheriff Nicholas R. Chamoun
|
1st
|
Deputy Sheriff Jordan M. Alejandro
|
1st
|
Deputy Sheriff Joshua A. Brabon
|
1st
|
Emergency Services Dispatcher Fleur R.C. Remington
|
1st
|
Deputy Sheriff David D. Moore
|
1st & 2nd
|
Deputy Sheriff Andrew Z. Mullen
|
2nd
|
Deputy Sheriff Kyle D. Krzemien
|
2nd
|
Correction Officer Michael F. Lindsley
|
2nd
|
Investigator Joseph D. Loftus
|
3rd
|
Emergency Services Dispatcher Andrew K. Merkel
|
3rd
|
Correction Officer Daniel J. Renz
|
3rd
|
Deputy Sheriff Howard O. Wilson, V.
|
4th
|
Deputy Sheriff Ryan W. Young
|
4th
|
Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer
|
4th
|
Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp
|
7th
|
Sergeant Andrew B. Hale
|
7th
