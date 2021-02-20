Deputy Ryan DeLong named Officer of the Year by Sheriff's Office

Officer of the Year Award – Deputy Ryan M. DeLong

Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2020. Deputy DeLong’s professionalism and dedication are evident every day at work.

He is a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office but displays knowledge beyond his years. This is due to his continuous initiative to learn, through both formal departmental training and on his own with outside courses and reading.

Deputy DeLong has consistently been one of the most productive deputies, almost always at the top in arrests and vehicle and traffic stops every year and was recently promoted to Investigator.

He has made numerous arrests, including multiple felonies, by using what he has learned and goes above and beyond. Deputy DeLong has made several felony drug arrests, including one that a handgun was seized.

Deputy DeLong is also eager to share knowledge and his experiences with other deputies. He is a relied-upon Field Training Officer and one that is looked upon routinely to train recruits. Deputy DeLong is also a Drug Recognition Expert and has been instrumental in arrests and prosecutions of numerous cases.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.

Distinguished Service Award – Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly

Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly has distinguished herself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 19 years.

Coordinator Uhly began her career at Genesee Justice as a Principal Clerk in 2002 and was appointed Case Manager in 2014, with her final appointment to Program Coordinator in 2016.

During this time, she has been the recipient of two Meritorious Service awards for her professionalism and dedication. Throughout her career, Program Coordinator Uhly has devoted herself to the betterment of the Genesee County criminal justice system and the citizens of Genesee County.

Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly reflects great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Certificates of Appreciation

Criminal Investigation Division Jail Cook Lynn J. Jakubowski Jail Nurse Diane S. Cox

Longevity Awards

Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna 10 years Correction Officer Christopher A. Long 10 years Senior Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett 15 years Investigator Chad J. Minuto 15 years Sergeant Jason E. Saile 15 years Director of Emergency Communications Steven S. Sharpe 15 years Principal Financial Clerk Margaret A. Sheelar 20 years Financial Management Assistant Mary L. Hecht 20 years

Meritorious Awards

Deputy Sheriff Erik B. Andre 1st Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki 1st Community Services / Victim Assistant Marcy W. Ewell 1st Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder 2nd Sergeant Jason E. Saile 2nd

Commendations