February 20, 2021 - 2:39pm

Deputy Ryan DeLong named Officer of the Year by Sheriff's Office

posted by Press Release in Sheriff's Office, news.

officer_of_the_year_deputy_ryan_m._delong_1.jpg

Officer of the Year Award – Deputy Ryan M. DeLong

Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has distinguished himself in the performance of service to the citizens of Genesee County during 2020. Deputy DeLong’s professionalism and dedication are evident every day at work.

He is a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office but displays knowledge beyond his years. This is due to his continuous initiative to learn, through both formal departmental training and on his own with outside courses and reading.

Deputy DeLong has consistently been one of the most productive deputies, almost always at the top in arrests and vehicle and traffic stops every year and was recently promoted to Investigator.

He has made numerous arrests, including multiple felonies, by using what he has learned and goes above and beyond.  Deputy DeLong has made several felony drug arrests, including one that a handgun was seized.

Deputy DeLong is also eager to share knowledge and his experiences with other deputies. He is a relied-upon Field Training Officer and one that is looked upon routinely to train recruits. Deputy DeLong is also a Drug Recognition Expert and has been instrumental in arrests and prosecutions of numerous cases.   

Deputy Sheriff Ryan M. DeLong has reflected great credit upon himself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and most deserves to be named Officer of the Year.

distinguished_service_-_catherine_t._uhly_1.jpg

Distinguished Service Award – Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly

Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly has distinguished herself as a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for more than 19 years.

Coordinator Uhly began her career at Genesee Justice as a Principal Clerk in 2002 and was appointed Case Manager in 2014, with her final appointment to Program Coordinator in 2016.

During this time, she has been the recipient of two Meritorious Service awards for her professionalism and dedication. Throughout her career, Program Coordinator Uhly has devoted herself to the betterment of the Genesee County criminal justice system and the citizens of Genesee County.

Program Coordinator Catherine T. Uhly reflects great credit upon herself and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Certificates of Appreciation

Criminal Investigation Division

Jail Cook Lynn J. Jakubowski

Jail Nurse Diane S. Cox

 

Longevity Awards

Confidential Secretary Carolyn A. Della Penna

10 years

Correction Officer Christopher A. Long

10 years

Senior Correction Officer Matthew R. Burgett

15 years

Investigator Chad J. Minuto

15 years

Sergeant Jason E. Saile

15 years

Director of Emergency Communications Steven S. Sharpe

15 years

Principal Financial Clerk Margaret A. Sheelar

20 years

Financial Management Assistant Mary L. Hecht

20 years

 

Meritorious Awards

Deputy Sheriff Erik B. Andre

1st

Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki

1st

Community Services / Victim Assistant Marcy W. Ewell

1st

Deputy Sheriff Deborah L. Snyder

2nd

Sergeant Jason E. Saile

2nd

 

Commendations

Correction Officer Dennis J. Bartholomew

1st

Correction Officer Michael A. Strumpf

1st

Correction Officer Seth C. Rademacker

1st

Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki

1st

Correction Officer Jenna R. Barber

1st

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas R. Chamoun

1st

Deputy Sheriff Jordan M. Alejandro

1st

Deputy Sheriff Joshua A. Brabon

1st

Emergency Services Dispatcher Fleur R.C. Remington

1st

Deputy Sheriff David D. Moore

1st & 2nd

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Z. Mullen

2nd

Deputy Sheriff Kyle D. Krzemien

2nd

Correction Officer Michael F. Lindsley

2nd

Investigator Joseph D. Loftus

3rd

Emergency Services Dispatcher Andrew K. Merkel

3rd

Correction Officer Daniel J. Renz

3rd

Deputy Sheriff Howard O. Wilson, V.

4th

Deputy Sheriff Ryan W. Young

4th

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer

4th

Sr. Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp

7th

Sergeant Andrew B. Hale

7th

