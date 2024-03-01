Derby Gala, Tacos and Tequila, and more return to Batavia Downs

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for events taking place onsite alongside the 3 Triple Crown Races this spring as well as newly announced vendor shows and fundraisers.

The Derby Gala returns on the first Saturday in May - May 4. Cost is $139 per person and includes Buffet Dinner, Open Bar, a $20 Wager on the Derby, Derby Glass, a Derby T-shirt, $60 in Free Play, and bourbon sampling from Woodford Reserve, the official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.

A limited number of hotel specials are available on that day - The special is $449 and includes 2 entries to the party and a hotel room that evening.

On that same day, the Park Place Room will be host to the Superfecta Special - which includes a $25 Free Play, $5 Wager on the Derby, Derby Program, and a Lunch. The cost is $30 per person and attendees can pay at the door.

On Preakness Stakes Day - Saturday, May 18, the 3rd Annual Tacos and Tequila event takes place inside the Park Place Room. The cost is $35 and includes Tequila Sampling from multiple vendors, a Taco Bar, $20 in Free Play, a $5 wager on the Preakness Stakes, and a Taco Holder to take home. Early Bird Tickets will be available for $30.

The hotel special for this event is $229 and includes 2 entries to the event and a hotel room that evening.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes, this year in Saratoga, on Saturday, June 8. That same day inside Park Place is the Bourbon and Whiskey Fest. The cost is $35 and includes Bourbon and Whiskey Sampling, Grazing Stations, $20 in Free Play, and a $5 wager on the Belmont Stakes. Early Bird Tickets will be available for $30.

The hotel special for this event is $299 and includes 2 entries to the event and a hotel room that evening.

Tickets to the Derby Gala, Tacos & Tequila, and Bourbon and Whiskey Fest can all be purchased at BataviaConcerts.com.

Those wishing to book the hotel specials can find direct links to do so on the hotel deals page on the Batavia Downs website at https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/.

“Last year our Triple Crown events had record attendance,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “Our events calendar is more packed than ever to keep guests coming back for outstanding, unique experiences onsite.”

Prior to the Triple Crown, other Spring events announced by Batavia Downs and available on BataviaConcerts.com include:

The Batavia Downs Record Riot Vendor Show is Sunday, March 24 - attendees will be able to browse multiple vendor tables to discover a wide selection of vinyl records including rare finds, all while connecting with fellow music lovers. Tickets and details are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/record-riots-17875655772.

The Batavia Downs Silent Disco returns on Saturday, March 30 - Tickets are $20 and include $10 in Free Play. Attendees can listen to 3 different channels of music on headphones and dance the night away.

The 2nd Annual Fur Ball Gala Animal Fundraiser on April 13 - Tickets are at $75 and monies raised go to the Whispering River Animal Rescue & Begin Again Horse Rescue.

Nickel City Wrestling’s return to Batavia Downs is on Sunday, April 14 - tickets are available at https://ncwrestling.booktix.net/.

Tickets are also on sale on BataviaConcerts.com for Music of the Stars, Prince Tribute Show, and the entire Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.