April 14, 2022 - 8:17pm

Dispatchers recognized for dedicated service to the community

posted by Press Release in 911 Center, Emergency Dispatch, news.
2director_steven_c_sharpe.jpg asst_director_francis_a_riccobono.jpg sr_dispatcher_michael_t_sheflin.jpg
Director Steven Sharpe Asst. Director Francis Riccobono Sr. Dispatcher Michael Sheflin
sr_dispatcher_john_w_spencer.jpg dispatcher_stephen_r_smelski.jpg dispatcher_samantha_l_conibear.jpg
Sr. Dispatcher John Spencer Stephen Smelski Samantha Conibear
dispatcher_john_j_eddy.jpg dispatcher_kelly_e_smith.jpg 2dispatcher_cady_e_glor.jpg
John Eddy Kelly Smith Cady Glor
moskal_-_emily.jpg turner_-_shelby_cropped.jpg grimes.jpg
Emily Moskal Shelby Turner Matthew Grimes

Press release:

In 1991, a formal Congressional resolution acknowledged the vital role that telecommunicators play in emergency situations by proclaiming the second week in April as a week of annual recognition in their honor.  National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week is a time to thank these men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.  Last year, Governor Hochul signed a bill designating “first responder” status to all 911 operators and dispatchers across New York State, recognizing that they are the first responders of first responders.

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr., along with the Genesee County Legislature and all emergency first responders, recognize these public safety professionals for their continued dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public service.  The Genesee County Legislature will be issuing a proclamation at its Wednesday night meeting recognizing April 10 – 16, 2022, as National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week.  The lights on the Old County Courthouse cupola will be changed to red, white and blue to acknowledge this week. 

Emergency Services 9-1-1 Dispatchers are there 24/7, 365 days a year for police, fire and emergency medical personnel and the public in time of need.  Many people do not think about these seemingly nameless, faceless individuals until they experience actual emergencies themselves.  In many instances, Dispatchers make the difference between life and death.  Typically, over 80,000 events are dispatched yearly, a daily average of 219, and over 100,000 telephone calls are handled, which is an average of 273 calls per day.  The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center (Public Safety Answering Point-PSAP) is comprised of 25 men and women who dispatch to 5 local police agencies/New York State Police; 19 fire departments/Emergency Management Service; 3 ambulance services; as well as 41 other local, county, regional, state, and federal agencies.

“Everyday citizens depend on the skill, expertise and commitment of the 9-1-1 Dispatchers.  They are the first to take that phone call; the first to provide basic life support in a medical emergency; and also the first to dispatch needed fire, police or EMS responders for the call.  They are to be recognized and commended during this very special week.  I would like to personally extend my sincere appreciation for their hard work and dedication.  They are truly unsung heroes in our community,” stated Sheriff Sheron.                                         

