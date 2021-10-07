Donations sought at Friday's Blue Devils game for community closet

Press release:

This Friday, October 8th, the Batavia Football players, Boosters and Community Schools will join together in a Hygiene and Food Drive at VanDetta Stadium prior to the BHS football game. The Batavia Blue Devils play Honeoye-Falls Lima at 7 pm. Help support your community by bringing donations for the Family and Community Engagement Center’s Community Closet! Any non-perishable food or hygiene item donation enters you to win four season passes to Six Flags Darien Lake- good for the remainder of this season to enjoy Fright Fest and Magic of Lights: A festive holiday light extravaganza!

Then on Saturday, October 16, the Batavia Bulldawgs and Community Schools will be hosting another Hygiene and Food Drive at VanDetta during their games at 1, 3, 5 and 7 pm.

At both events, we will be collecting items at the main entrance to the stadium. All items collected will be distributed locally as needed.