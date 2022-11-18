Donations sought to help with annual 'Shop with a Cop'

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the LeRoy Police Department are planning for the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

In the past, community members/businesses inquired about donating to the cause. There are several ways to submit donations. Checks can be made payable to the Batavia Police Benevolent Association OR the Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Donations can be brought to 10 W. Main St. Batavia N.Y. (Attn Detective DeFreze) or 165 Park Rd. Batavia N.Y. (Attn Sgt. Sanfratello). Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 299 Batavia, N.Y. 14021 (Batavia PD) or P.O. Box 492 Batavia, N.Y. 14021 (Genesee County Sheriff’s Office).

For those unfamiliar with the event, Local children are selected with the help of School Resource Officers and School Officials. On a date in December, children will be provided funds and their own personal Police Officer / Deputy to accompany them on a Christmas shopping trip at our local Walmart. Walmart graciously hosts and staffs the event. Walmart also provides funding and goody bags for each child.

The additional funds being raised will allow more children to participate, potentially increase the amount each child is provided, and lessen other costs associated with the event. Any excess funds will be designated for next year's event.

All the participating agencies want to thank everyone in advance, especially during this time of the year, as it is an event that we are grateful to be able to participate in and provide for our community.