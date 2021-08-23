Downs announces across the board purse increases

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

The management of Batavia Downs and the Western New York Harness Horsemen’s Association has announced that starting Wednesday (Sept. 1) purses for all races held at the track will be increased by 10%. The increase is due to the recent success in business the VLT’s have seen on the gaming floor and also from an increase in the live racing handle at the track.

“We are pleased that our recent success on the gaming floor and through increased live racing handle, we will be helping the horsemen and women that race here. As a public benefit corporation, we strive to support the communities and people around us and by helping the local horse racing industry with these larger purses, the economy surrounding the sport also benefits,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Western Regional OTB and Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel.

Reflective of the new structure, the bottom purse at the Downs will be raised from $3,800 to $4,200 and the top purse will jump from $11,200 to $12,300.

“These purse increases are great news for our racing participants after the bad year the industry as a whole experienced in 2020 due to the pandemic. Everyone has been trying to get back on track financially and this increase will go a long way in helping all local horse people do that,” said Todd Haight, General Manager/Director of Live Racing at Batavia Downs.