Dr. Tom accepting toy donations on behalf of City Church

Press Release:

Dr. Tom Mazurkiewicz is sponsoring the Annual Toy Drive at his office, 184 Washington Ave.

Patients are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to receive a complimentary adjustment during their next scheduled visit. This offer applies to new patients, as well. We are accepting donations through December 16, 2022. Limit of one complimentary visit per patient.

All donations will benefit the local families of the Genesee County region who may otherwise not be able to receive a gift this Holiday due to economic hardship.

Your generosity will provide a happier holiday for the families of these deserving children.

Toys will be distributed by pastors Marty and Ryan from City Church at the St Anthony’s campus on Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.