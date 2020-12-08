Drive thru Country Christmas displays and food at WNY Gas & Steam Engine grounds, Alexander

Admission is $10 a vehicle.

Take a half-mile ride through our grounds and enjoy our thousands of Christmas lights and unique, amazing displays.

Purchase some carnival-type food that you may have missed this summer. How does Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteaks, fries, funnel cakes, deep-fried cookies, and cotton candy sound? Only naming a few -- there will be much more!

The Country Christmas event is completely drive thru including food.

This is a fundraiser for WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association. Enter at 3000 Walker Road, Alexander, just off Route 20.

This event will be COVID-19 friendly, please join us for some fun and start a new holiday tradition. More details visit www.alexandersteamshow.com and like us on Facebook.