December 8, 2020 - 1:00pm

Drive thru Country Christmas displays and food at WNY Gas & Steam Engine grounds, Alexander

posted by Press Release in WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association, news, alexander, drive thru Country Christmas Light Display and food court, fundraiser.

Press release:

Western New York Gas & Steam Association cordially invites you to the DRIVE THRU COUNTRY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY – WITH DRIVE THRU FOOD COURT every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 19. From 5 to 9 o'clock each evening.

Admission is $10 a vehicle.

Take a half-mile ride through our grounds and enjoy our thousands of Christmas lights and unique, amazing displays.

Purchase some carnival-type food that you may have missed this summer. How does Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteaks, fries, funnel cakes, deep-fried cookies, and cotton candy sound? Only naming a few -- there will be much more!

The Country Christmas event is completely drive thru including food.

This is a fundraiser for WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association. Enter at 3000 Walker Road, Alexander, just off Route 20.

This event will be COVID-19 friendly, please join us for some fun and start a new holiday tradition. More details visit www.alexandersteamshow.com and like us on Facebook.

